Marcus Mariota “absolutely” hopes to play Monday

Getty Images

Marcus Mariota did more Wednesday than he did last week, according to Titans coach Mike Mularkey. The quarterback said he “absolutely” hopes to play Monday.

“I’m just going to kind of take it day by day, see how I feel,” Mariota said, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “Hopefully toward the end of the week, I get more on my plate and feel comfortable to try to play on Monday.”

Mariota practiced on a limited basis last week after injuring his hamstring in a Week 4 game against the Texans. The Titans listed him as questionable in their status report but made him inactive on game day.

“He did more today than he did last week, so that was a good sign,” Mularkey said. “. . . He’s got to be able to move around really pretty good to be able to play and not put himself in a position where he’s going to reinjure himself. He’s got to show that by the end of the week.”

In Mariota’s absence Sunday, the Titans scored only 10 points and 188 yards, with Matt Cassel going 21-of-32 for 141 yards and a touchdown. They want Mariota back in the lineup, and he wants back in the lineup.

“I feel a lot better [than last week],” Mariota said.

The Titans have ruled out receiver Corey Davis (hamstring) for Monday. Offensive lineman Taylor Lewan (knee) didn’t practice, but Mularkey said Lewan will “push to go.”