Matt Bryant held out with back injury, Falcons add a kicker

The Falcons were hoping to use their bye week to get some injured players better, but they came back with a new name on their report.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, veteran kicker Matt Bryant has a back injury and did not practice today.

The team signed kicker Mike Meyer to the practice squad to have someone on hand. He was in training camp with them this year.

The 42-year-old Bryant remains one of the more reliable kickers in the league, as he’s made all nine of his field goals this year and all 11 extra points.