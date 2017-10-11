Matthew Stafford practices, says he feels OK

Getty Images

Neither Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford nor coach Jim Caldwell had much interest in discussing the apparent aches and pains that Stafford acquired during last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers after the game and that didn’t change on Wednesday.

Caldwell repeated his request that reporters check the injury report rather than ask him questions about Stafford, who took part in the team’s first practice of the week. Reporters in attendance for the open portion of practice noted that Stafford was favoring his right leg and wearing a protective sleeve on the upper leg, but Stafford didn’t offer much more than his coach.

“Feel OK,” Stafford said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “You guys can figure [out my status] through the week. Coach handles a lot of that stuff. You know that.”

Stafford also said he’s not doing anything differently to get ready to face the Saints this week. Birkett reports that there was a slight change during practice as Jake Rudock did more work during an offensive installation period than he typically does on a Wednesday.

UPDATE 4:17 p.m. ET: The Lions released the report and taking Caldwell’s advice finds Stafford listed as a full participant with an ankle injury.