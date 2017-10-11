Melvin Gordon named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon was “super frustrated” heading into Week Five, but he should be feeling better about things this week.

Gordon felt he wasn’t getting enough to do in the team’s offense and the Chargers were 0-4, but both things took a step in the right direction against the Giants last Sunday. Gordon got 26 touches and the Chargers won 27-22 to ensure that they would not go winless for the entire season.

Gordon produced 163 yards on those touches and caught a pair of touchdowns from Philip Rivers, including a 10-yarder with just under three minutes to play that put the Chargers up for good. It was his best game of the season and enough for the league to name him the AFC offensive player of the week.

Gordon will try to keep it going against the Raiders this weekend. He ran for 69 yards and caught a touchdown pass in a 34-31 loss to Oakland last season.