NFL: Donald Trump’s anthem tweet “is not accurate”

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 11, 2017, 9:36 AM EDT
The President’s attempt to paint the NFL into a corner may eventually work.

But they want to have a little paint on their hands if it does.

The league responded to Donald Trump’s latest morning salvo, which said he was glad “the NFL is finally demanding” that players stand for the national anthem.

“Commentary this morning about the commissioner’s position on the anthem is not accurate,” the league said in a statement. “As we said yesterday, there will be a discussion of these issues at the owners meeting next week. The NFL is doing the hard work of trying to move from protest to progress, working to bring people together.

“Commissioner Goodell spent yesterday with Miami Dolphins players, law enforcement and community leaders witnessing first-hand the outstanding work our players and clubs are doing to strengthen their communities. Players from around the league will be in New York next week to meet with owners to continue our work together.”

The NFL is in a tricky spot. They can save to public pressure, which the President continues to apply, and risk alienating their labor pool. Or they can straddle the line and risk alienating some of their hard-line customers. The plan at the moment seems to be to try to buy the players’ cooperation with some degree of public platform for social activism, though there’s no guarantee that’s going to work.

47 responses to “NFL: Donald Trump’s anthem tweet “is not accurate”

  2. It’s hard to take any talk of patriotism seriously from a guy who faked bone spurs to avoid a wartime draft.

  6. if only the NFL had it’s own network and some air time to fill so they could give players that want to get their message and information out to the public so they can push this issue further than the current protest.

  8. When the TV ratings hit the bottom line, the player’s salary pool will go down and hit them with a real fist.

  9. The NFL and owners are going to let Trump and the other simple-minded “Americans” win. They’ll puffing their chests out about it for years to come.

    What would be really funny is if ratings continue to drop, even after they implement a North Korea-esque anthem rule.

  10. The FANS won’t except anything less.

    Anyone else’s opinion doesn’t matter.

    The fans control the $$$$$$ therefore they will eventually win…

    Mondays viewership dropped in double digits, how about posting those numbers PFT?

  11. Like Stephen A Smith from ESPN was forced to admit yesterday, Trump has won already. But his flawed belief is that it was Trump who convinced the majority of fans to be mad, when actually we were mad pissed and he just became the one voice the media can’t ignore.

  13. skoobyfl says:
    October 11, 2017 at 9:46 am
    The viewership determines what they do, nothing else matters but ratings.
    _____________________________________

    Not true. Ticket sales and merchandise sales matter as well. But your basic premise is correct. The NFL is a business, make no mistake about it. It’s not a cause or a charity. It exists to make money for the owners. And the ONLY way they do that is by giving fans what they want.

    So now you truly understand the people who have said all a long that the players are doing this AT WORK. They have cost their employers a serious amount of money. In the real world, they would most certainly have been fired for it.

  14. isn’t this the 2nd time in the last couple weeks that the NFL responded to Trump’s tweets with what is basically an “un unh, your lying”?

    Geesh, for so-called professional football men they sure play lousy defense.

  15. Just keep in mind that if Trump can apply enough pressure to take away the NFL players’ rights to free speech and peaceful protest, you’re next. If you ever say something or do something he doesn’t like, he gets to take away your right to free speech AND YOU SUPPORT HIM IN THAT ACTION. Freedom of speech is about the freedom to say something that isn’t popular.

  17. More likely the sponsors will back them into a corner. There are already a few local car dealerships and sponsors pulling out on the NFL. Even if they stand, its now a known issue, and its polarizing. No company wants to be associated with a polarizing issue.

  18. “the NFL is finally demanding” that players stand for the national anthem.

    This is straight talk and way too direct for the NFL.

    Isn’t it funny that the President speaks bluntly and the NFL acts like a government and talks in circles?

  20. This issue isn’t about honoring our military, the flag, or our country. It’s about accommodating the delusion of a narcissistic self-described demigod trying to transfer attention away from his inability to accomplish anything.

    Stop playing the Star Spangled Banner at sporting events. Play it at military events and political rallies. It’s military-centric. The national anthem should be America the Beautiful. Something we can all get behind.

    Stop the Trumping of America. If he told me I MUST believe in what he believes and I MUST do this and I MUST do that……….enough. He is not presidential material and never will be.

  21. Caving in to the pressure of the very loud minority will not only alienate the NFL labor pool. People who support freedom and equality can speak with our wallets, too. And there are more of us than there are fake patriots who focus on symbols like flags, songs, and statues rather than actual liberty.

  22. kcchefs58 says:
    October 11, 2017 at 9:48 am
    The NFL and owners are going to let Trump and the other simple-minded “Americans” win. They’ll puffing their chests out about it for years to come.

    What would be really funny is if ratings continue to drop, even after they implement a North Korea-esque anthem rule.
    ____________________________________

    It’s comments like this that let us know that NOBODY involved in these protests actually wants unity. The goal is to divide, shame and get the government to give minorities even more preferential treatment.

    Not going to work. Call me whatever you want. I don’t care anymore. THAT is the impact you and the players have had with this ridiculous side show. Nothing more.

  24. Goodell was too late in nipping this protest bud.
    The Networks should not have televised the protests that occurred at stadiums
    Let them protest on the practice field.
    Millions of us are sick and tired of this continued coverage.

  25. factschecker says:

    if only the NFL had it’s own network and some air time to fill
    =============================================

    Ummm. They do, man. It’s called the NFL Network lol

  32. 1) No one is “protesting the anthem, the troops, the flag, etc.”; they’re protesting racial inequality, more specifically police brutality against minorities.

    2) Since when is taking a knee a sign of disrespect? Quite the contrary: people kneel in church, in front of a tomb, in front of a monarch, to pray, to ask forgiveness, to ask for marriage, to pleasure a partner, etc. Wherever you go, taking a knee is a sign of respect and/or submission, but never a sign of disrespect.

  33. redlikethepig says:
    October 11, 2017 at 9:38 am
    It’s hard to take any talk of patriotism seriously from a guy who faked bone spurs to avoid a wartime draft.

    —————–
    It’s equally hard to take the protesters seriously when the guy who initiated this was merely pouting because he lost his starting position to Blaine Gabbert

  34. Its all a scam to keep people’s attention away from Trump’s massive corruption and stealing the what public wealth remains. Splitting up and selling off national parks and monuments, yesterday removing protections from the largest and most profitable salmon fishery in the world so big mining can come in, pollute and destroy the environment there, massive pollution for profit, no bid contracts steered to companies Trump owns or is heavily invested in and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

  35. When Trump had the chance to stand for country…..he knelt. He dodged the draft five times, then went on to disparage many of those who did serve, our POWs, for being “captured”. Now he is trying to say who is a good patriot and who isn’t. Riiiight.

  36. The NFL is the gift that keeps on giving….at least in Trump’s eye. Today’s wishy washy NFL response will be red meat for our President to devour. Goodell has allowed this issue to fester and grow and damage the “product….but lesson not learned….the league continues a failed strategy of placation and inaction. Fools

  37. Didn’t know he was in south Florida, that would explain all the confederate flags I saw driving around.

  38. Gentlemen… To put this comedy behind us… Stand, play football and let’s leave politics in the ballot box……

  39. It’s impossible to believe that the players don’t intend to disrespect the flag/anthem/veterans when the owners are offering alternative platforms as well as $$$ if they drop the kneeling. No platform really matters, it’s the $$$. If they are getting that and still won’t stop, it shows you where their hearts and minds really lie.

  40. Protesting during the anthem has not proven to be very effective. Most of the USA has no clue what is even being protested and the NFL is alienating a huge percentage of its fan base by allowing it. All that is being discussed is the kneeling itself, not the actual causes these players are standing up for, by kneeling down.

  41. Pretty pathetic how easily people can get distracted and riled up over something as ridiculous as this??? Trump needs something to win to please his supporters because everything else is failing (and failing badly). So while his supporters are fired up about “patriotism”, they aren’t paying attention to the real issues. People this is called wagging the dog, and you are all falling for it.

  42. “Freedom of speech is about the freedom to say something that isn’t popular.”

    Agreed, but the players knowingly chose to crap on the anthem and the flag for their ‘free speech’ moment. The majority of fans will never forgive them for that.

  43. The Tweeter-in-Chief not accurate?! Shocking. Just a couple days after he claimed to have invented the word “fake”.

  45. It appears that NFL owners will be writing big checks to causes that are near and dear to the hearts of their flag protesting players. In the simple world of accounting, added costs reduce bottom lines and these owners will remember who damaged their business and cost them money. Be prepared to accept the future financial consequences

  46. I stand for the anthem.

    At every game or function I’ve ever attended there are at least a few guys who are eating hotdogs during the anthem, talking to their buddies, wearing their hats backward or just walking around and to the best of my recollection no one ever accused them of disrespecting the military or being unpatriotic. I just thought they were a-holes.

  47. Forcing people to stand for the anthem/flag is the moment our democracy is gone. I have a simpler solution. Go back to when teams didn’t come out of the locker room before the game OR stop singing the anthem altogether before games.

