NFL moves Bengals-Steelers to 4:25 p.m. ET

Getty Images

The flexing process has begun for the NFL.

With the current schedule for Week Seven featuring Seahawks-Giants and Broncos-Chargers as the options at 4:25 p.m. ET, the NFL has moved the Bengals-Steelers game from 1:00 p.m. ET to 4:25 p.m. ET.

It makes sense. The Giants stink, and the Chargers are generating little interest in their own market. It’s hard to imagine them moving the needle nationally.

Conversely, the Bengals and Steelers seem to genuinely hate each other, and hatred sells. Also, the Steelers seem to be in the midst of a dysfunctional mess, and dysfunction sells.

The move puts the Steelers on a big stage for each of the next three games — Week Six at Kansas City at 4:25 p.m. ET, Week Seven vs. Bengals at 4:25 p.m. ET, and Week Eight at Detroit at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football on NBC.

The NFL also moved Panthers-Bears at 1:00 p.m. ET in Week Seven from FOX to CBS. The move gives FOX and CBS four games in the early window each that day.