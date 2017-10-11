NFL, NFLPA release joint statement about national anthem discussion

Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith talked Wednesday before releasing a joint statement about owners’ expected discussions on the national anthem next week. The statement reads:

“Commissioner Roger Goodell reached out to NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith today and both he and player leadership will attend the League meetings next week. There has been no change in the current policy regarding the anthem. The agenda will be a continuation of how to make progress on the important social issues that players have vocalized. Everyone who is part of our NFL community has a tremendous respect for our country, our flag, our anthem and our military, and we are coming together to deal with these issues in a civil and constructive way.”

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said Tuesday the national anthem will be “front and center on the agenda” for owners at next week’s meetings.