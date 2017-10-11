NFL, NFLPA release joint statement about national anthem discussion

Posted by Charean Williams on October 11, 2017, 6:20 PM EDT
Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith talked Wednesday before releasing a joint statement about owners’ expected discussions on the national anthem next week. The statement reads:

“Commissioner Roger Goodell reached out to NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith today and both he and player leadership will attend the League meetings next week. There has been no change in the current policy regarding the anthem. The agenda will be a continuation of how to make progress on the important social issues that players have vocalized. Everyone who is part of our NFL community has a tremendous respect for our country, our flag, our anthem and our military, and we are coming together to deal with these issues in a civil and constructive way.”

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said Tuesday the national anthem will be “front and center on the agenda” for owners at next week’s meetings.

Permalink 31 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

31 responses to “NFL, NFLPA release joint statement about national anthem discussion

  1. There is no such thing as a “NFL community.” It is that type of condescending, arrogant claptrap that is causing the NFL to go down a sinkhole.

  3. I get that they want to deal with issues in a “civil and constructive way”, but if you offend the majority of Americans who think you should stand for the anthem, your message gets lost. If you have to say you have “respect for our country, our flag, our anthem and our military” then you’ve already lost. You need to find a different way to get your message across. This isn’t working and the longer the NFL allows it, the more fans and sponsors they will lose and nothing that the players are attempting to protest will ever change.

  4. To those claiming the NFL is losing tons of cash and losing fans, where’s your proof and evidence?

  5. Everyone who is part of our NFL community has a tremendous respect for our country, our flag, our anthem and our military,
    ====================================================

    That’s simply not true.

  6. The agenda will be a continuation of how to make progress on the important social issues that players have vocalized.

    Oh Oh..I think we have “Activism Awareness Month” coming

  7. The fans that are not watching the NFL due to the protest were never fans in the first place. You go to the game to watch football not to look on the sideline to see who is kneeling during the anthem. I’m curious those that are watching the players kneeling instead of looking at the flag aren’t they disrespecting the anthem? People are booing while the anthem is playing aren’t they disrespecting the flag? Just wondering how people feel about these people.

  8. “The the two man clown show is hemorrhaging cash as they speak. A lot of fans are gone for good and a lot more have one foot out the door.”
    —————————
    That should be a lot of white, bigoted fans with faux outrage fueled by a faux president

  9. To all my commment brothers and sister. I’m done. Not more clicking on anthem & protest stories…I’m fatigued, my brain hurts and I like to keep my sports and politics separate.

    NFL has like 8 months to clear this up or they lose my DirectTV/NFL Ticket money.

  10. This is the best statement yet from the league on this situation. Finally someone has figured out they’ll get better results listening and engaging more about the issue rather than trying to force compliance and shift the issue. You hear that Trump, that’s another option you can add to your repertoire of how to negotiate.

  11. By the way, if Zeke and Dak take a knee do you seriously think Jones is benching them? It’ all a show people and you’re suckers enough to think it’s true when in reality it’s one heck of a distraction by the guy who will not finish out his first term.

  12. Hilarious.

    I thought the lemmings who follow the idiot in chief were claiming victory.

    Looks like a swing and a miss from Drumph…again.

    Same as it ever was.

    Carry on.

  13. The only way for the players to be heard, is compile all the statistics in all major cites on shootings of minorities by the police and the reasons for those shootings and court rulings. Find a Senator willing to champion the cause and bring it to the Congress for review.

    However, there are 2 problems. First, the data says the opposite of what the players say is going on. There are few cop on black shootings and many more white shootings by the police. If they are speaking of police brutality, then credible instances must be shown and those precincts brought to justice, but not under Eric Holder justice. I think this is a fair solution…

    But this has a strong anti-cop flavor to it. Which means fewer hands off cops and just less policing…If they are looking for this as a solution as an Ex-QB suggested, it will fall on deaf ears.

    It’s up to Malcom Jenkins, Michael Bennett and Marcus Peters to make this happen. Whats it gonna be? An offseason in Tahiti or backing up your devise actions with working towards a solution…

  14. Michael E says:
    October 11, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Everyone who is part of our NFL community has a tremendous respect for our country, our flag, our anthem and our military,
    ====================================================

    That’s simply not true.
    ——–
    “Respect” is earned, not given. If the anthem and the cryer’s want respect, how’s about respecting those being shot and killed while unarmed by police?

    The NFL survived and all white league; So this shall pass.

  15. imodan says:

    That should be a lot of white, bigoted fans with faux outrage fueled by a faux president
    ===========================================================

    And you wonder why your party has lost all power from state to federal level.

  16. To those claiming the NFL is losing tons of cash and losing fans, where’s your proof and evidence?
    ——————————————————–
    Ratings by the major networks for NFL football are down across the board for the last year and a half. To the tune of approximately 20% total.
    Several financial outlets have stated that NFL revenues are down for the month of September as much as 30% from those of a year ago.
    I would give you links, but, out of respect to Florio, I will not.

  17. I find it difficult to believe the folks that read and comment on these stories, and dog the NFL, the Comish and threaten to leave are being truthful. Why do u continue to read and comment if not a true fan. Idle threats are a waste of your a d all else time. I dont like the demonstrations, but it is their right. So i choose to ignore them and then proceed to enjoy the games. Lets move on!

  18. markg5wagon says:
    October 11, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    The fans that are not watching the NFL due to the protest were never fans in the first place. You go to the game to watch football not to look on the sideline to see who is kneeling during the anthem. I’m curious those that are watching the players kneeling instead of looking at the flag aren’t they disrespecting the anthem? People are booing while the anthem is playing aren’t they disrespecting the flag? Just wondering how people feel about these people.
    ——
    “They” are free to protest the players protests. That’s selective freedom isn’t it.

  20. Hilarious.

    I thought the lemmings who follow the idiot in chief were claiming victory.

    Looks like a swing and a miss from Drumph…again.

    Same as it ever was.

    Carry on………….

    What does Trump have to do with this?

    This is watching the NFL owners sit on a fence terrified of lost revenue and player revolt…. Ratings down 8% in the month of September alone…Is it politics, or is it football Mr Goddell?

  21. skawh says:

    “Respect” is earned, not given. If the anthem and the cryer’s want respect, how’s about respecting those being shot and killed while unarmed by police?
    =====================================================================

    We respect those shot by police who shouldn’t have been. But it’s easy to see your real motivation when you ignore things like the 510 murders, mostly black on black, in Chicago THIS YEAR ALONE. FIVE HUNDRED AND TEN IN ONE CITY IN LESS THAN 10 MONTHS. And that’s only deaths, not injuries. Nobody is protesting the national anthem because the government is doing nothing about that. Why?

  22. Robot Impurity says:
    October 11, 2017 at 6:44 pm
    To those claiming the NFL is losing tons of cash and losing fans, where’s your proof and evidence

    ————————————–

    well memorabilia prices and high end football card prices are down about 30% this year alone and small market teams are no longer sellouts and holders are dumping tix to the games they dont want for 20 dollars. so somebody has stopped spending money.

  23. The NFL has allowed it’s employees to disrespect one of it’s long-time paying sponsors, the US Military Services. If the NFL doesn’t want that money, then just say so and most of us will then move on to other things.

  24. For those you who have not served in the armed forces, shut up. You didn’t do your patriotic duty so have no right to speak for those who did. I served my country and the players are using their jobs to speak up for us who have served. They are giving voice to the multi-races of Americans who have served only to come home to the same social issues that plague all races. You, who have not served have no right to speak for those who have!

  25. Maybe they should just stop playing the national anthem at sporting events. Since the song has become so popular, they should just have concerts with a bunch of bands that just take turns playing the national anthem. Then everyone can choose which event they want to attend. The concert or the ball game. For the really diehard flag waivers, there is always the option to put their money where their mouth is and join the military. Go risk your life overseas fighting for freedom, while a bunch of us sit home and try to take freedom away. I wonder what the rest of the world thinks of us. Has Trump dummied us down, or were we always like this?

  26. Robot Impurity says:
    October 11, 2017 at 6:44 pm
    To those claiming the NFL is losing tons of cash and losing fans, where’s your proof and evidence?
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    Hmmm…OK. Let’s go with this…the same place where there is proof of systemic/institutional oppression against people of color and that police are hunting down unarmed black men in the streets.

  27. There will be no winners in this, excluding the politician who started this. One way or another the owners will probably end up forcing the players to stand for the national anthem. Then, there will cries that the owners are treating their players like slaves or taking away their freedom of speech. If the players aren’t force to stand, then repeated cries of them disrespecting the flag will be heard all over again. The bottom line will be does the NFL want to risk the loss of revenue with this continued anthem question.

  30. moosejawman says:
    October 11, 2017 at 6:47 pm
    The agenda will be a continuation of how to make progress on the important social issues that players have vocalized.

    Oh Oh..I think we have “Activism Awareness Month” coming
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    I think so too. Probably September to distract fans from the low quality football due to lack of worthwhile practices.

  31. For those you who have not served in the armed forces, shut up. You didn’t do your patriotic duty so have no right to speak for those who did. I served my country and the players are using their jobs to speak up for us who have served. They are giving voice to the multi-races of Americans who have served only to come home to the same social issues that plague all races. You, who have not served have no right to speak for those who have!

    Thanks for your service. However, you and I know this protest has nothing to do with the Military.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!