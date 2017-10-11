No assault charges for Cowboys LB Damien Wilson

Getty Images

Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested on July 4 after an incident in the parking lot of a fireworks show that left him under arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Wilson was accused of hitting a woman while trying to back his truck into a parking spot after an argument with people who were using the space for a tailgate party. Wilson also was accused of taking out a gun during the argument and was reported to have told police that “road rage” led to his behavior.

Wilson will not face any charges for the incident, however. L.P. Phillips of CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reports that a grand jury failed to indict Wilson on any assault charges.

Wilson has played in all five games for the Cowboys this year, starting twice and making 11 tackles.