No Johnson for Eagles, but Cox and Smallwood are game-time decisions

The Eagles are still holding out hope that defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and running back Wendell Smallwood will be able to play tomorrow night.

But they know right tackle Lane Johnson will not.

Via Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News, Johnson won’t travel with the Eagles to Carolina for Thursday’s game.

That was expected, as the short week made any clearance from the concussion protocol unlikely. And while the Eagles are off to a 4-1 start, they probably also remember last year’s quick start, which was derailed when Johnson was suspended 10 games for a second PED suspension.

Going back to last year, they’re 9-2 when Johnson’s on the field, but 2-8 without him.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai will start at right tackle in his place. (Gesundheit.)

Cox has missed the last two weeks with a calf injury, but was a full participant in practice yesterday, and coach Doug Pederson said they’d check him during pregame warm-ups to see if he was ready to return.