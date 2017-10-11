Officially, Tom Brady didn’t practice on Wednesday

Getty Images

He was present for the portion of practice that was open to reporters, leading some to believe he practiced.

Officially, Tom Brady didn’t practice.

The Wednesday injury report lists Brady as not practicing, due to a left shoulder injury that reportedly happened against the Panthers and was aggravated against the Buccaneers.

Also missing practice on Wednesday were tight end Rob Gronkowski (thigh) and cornerback Eric Rowe (groin). Limited in practice were running back Rex Burkhead (ribs), tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (ankle), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee), linebacker Elandon Roberts (ankle), and receiver Matt Slater (hamstring).

Brady said separately on Wednesday that he’s not concerned about the injury, and that he’ll play on Sunday against the Jets.