Panthers rule Ryan Kalil, Kurt Coleman out for Thursday

Getty Images

The Panthers held seven players out of practice on Tuesday, but that number dropped to three on Wednesday and those three players are the only members of the team to receive injury designations for Thursday night’s game against the Eagles.

Center Ryan Kalil will miss his fifth straight game with a neck injury while safeties Kurt Coleman and Demetrious Cox will be out for the second week in a row. Coleman has a sprained MCL and word from the team last week was that he’d miss a month before being ready to return.

Jairus Byrd and Colin Jones both saw time in Coleman’s place last Sunday and coach Ron Rivera indicated that will be the plan again this week.

Wide receiver Devin Funchess, cornerback Daryl Worley, center Tyler Larsen and defensive end Mario Addison returned to practice on Friday and are set to play against the Eagles.