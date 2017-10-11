Report: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie has left Giants three times since Friday

Getty Images

Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie has walked out on the Giants three times since Friday, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN. The Giants suspended him Wednesday, but, according to Graziano, they will “welcome him back with a clean slate once he has served his punishment.”

Rodgers-Cromartie walked out of the team’s “recovery day” session Friday, per Graziano. Two days later, during the Giants’ loss to the Chargers, the 10-year veteran slammed down his helmet after an argument on the sideline and went to the locker room with what teammates and coaches “understood was the intent to leave the stadium.”

Rodgers-Cromartie met with Ben McAdoo on Tuesday, with the coach informing the one-time Pro Bowler the Giants would have him among their inactives Sunday as punishment. Rodgers-Cromartie was told to practice this week as normal.

But Rodgers-Cromartie left in the middle of the defensive team meeting Wednesday, cleaned out his locker and left the facility, according to Graziano.

Rodgers-Cromartie told Josina Anderson of ESPN that he would rejoin the team Thursday.

Rodgers-Cromartie has started four of five games and played 75.4 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. However, he isn’t happy that much of his playing time has come in the slot, according to Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com.