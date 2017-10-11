Report: Jarvis Landry to meet with league about battery investigation

Getty Images

When word came in September that Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry would not face criminal charges as a result of an investigation into whether he committed battery during an incident with the mother of his child, we noted that the lack of charges didn’t mean the league would make the same decision regarding discipline.

The league has been looking into the matter and Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that Landry is set to meet with people from the league about the matter on October 24. The report does not include mention of who will be involved in the meeting on the league side.

Landry and the woman both said that there was no physical hard done during their disagreement.

Andy Slater of WINZ obtained 15 seconds of surveillance video footage of the incident that does not provide a clear enough view of what happened to dispute that, although it’s not clear if other footage may exist or if the league will evaluate the video the same way.