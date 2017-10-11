Report: Stephen Paea tells Cowboys he’s retiring

AP

The Cowboys will reportedly need to replace one of their defensive linemen.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that defensive tackle Stephen Paea has told the team that he is retiring from football. Paea signed a one-year contract with the team in March.

Schefter doesn’t cite any reason why Paea has decided to walk away from the game right now. He saw action as a starter in the first four games of the season before missing last Sunday’s loss to the Packers with a knee injury.

Paea had four tackles in those four appearances and has also played for the Browns, Redskins and Bears during a career that started in 2011.