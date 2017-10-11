Reuben Foster could return to practice this week for 49ers

Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster could be back on the practice field this week after sustaining a high-ankle sprain in the team’s season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

However, returning to practice isn’t a guarantee that Foster will return to game action this week against the Washington Redskins.

“You know, I’m excited to hopefully get Reuben back for practice on Wednesday,” coach Kyle Shanahan said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. “But by no means do I think that means he’s going to play on Sunday.”

Foster played just 11 snaps against the Panthers before he was injured trying to tackle running back Christian McCaffrey. His right foot was caught underneath him as he was blocked by tackle Matt Kalil. Foster managed three tackles in those 11 players before leaving the game.