Sam Bradford “feeling better,” but doesn’t practice

The Vikings’ decision to turn back to quarterback Sam Bradford for Monday night’s game against the Bears turned out to be a short-lived one as Bradford’s knee left him unable to play at the level needed to survive an NFL game.

While that would seem to suggest Bradford needs more time off, coach Mike Zimmer wasn’t willing to make any call about who will start in Week Six on Wednesday.

“He’s feeling better again, so we’ll just see how it goes and if it comes to a time where he can’t go, then I’ll declare him out,” Zimmer said, via the Pioneer Press. “But we’re just going to keep seeing how he can do and how he can go.”

Bradford couldn’t go on Monday and he didn’t go at practice on Wednesday, which makes it hard to believe that he’s going to be ready and raring to go when it comes time to face the Packers on Sunday.