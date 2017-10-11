Sean Payton calls Adrian Peterson trade “common sense”

AP

All offseason, the Saints insisted they had a plan for Adrian Peterson.

But after paying him $2.8 million for four games, they realized a conditional sixth-round pick next year was more valuable.

Via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Saints coach Sean Payton said that after realizing rookie Alvin Kamara could play a bigger role, they were happy to find Peterson a place to find one.

“This was done just using common sense, and we had a chance to get a draft pick next year,” Payton said. “I know Arizona was short at this position, and there’s a confidence level we have with how Mark and how Alvin are playing.”

Payton said he had a good relationship with the veteran running back, and enjoyed talking about the team’s offense and his role. Peterson had 27 carries for the Saints for 81 yards.

“Our relationship, I would say, has been fantastic, and [the trade] was an opportunity really where he was going to obviously get somewhere and be featured more,” Payton said. “And I’m happy that that opportunity has come up and we were able to make a trade.”

Payton said he told Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim that Peterson still had plenty left in the tank, but “it’s just a little crowded right now.”

The Cardinals are last in the league in rushing, after losing David Johnson to injury. And whether Peterson can help fix that remains unclear. But the Saints were willing to cut bait for a small return, even if it shines a light on what a bad signing it was to begin with.