Shane Ray, Jake Butt to practice next week for Broncos

Getty Images

Linebacker Shane Ray and rookie tight end Jake Butt are both expected to return to practice for the Denver Broncos next week after missing the first six games of the regular season.

According to Arnie Stapleton of the Associated Press, Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said that both Ray and Butt will return to the practice field next week. Ray has been on injured reserve since the start of the regular season with a torn ligament in his wrist. Butt has been on the non-football injury list while recovering from the ACL injury he sustained in his final college game for Michigan.

Butt can practice for up a period of 21 days before the Broncos would have to put him on their active roster or end his season by moving him to injured reserve. Considering Butt doesn’t have a single professional practice under his belt, it’s likely the Broncos will use most, if not all, of their three-week allotment before making that call.

Ray is not eligible to return to the active roster until after Week 8 is in the books, though he can practice for the next two weeks in ther interim without counting against the team’s 53-man roster.