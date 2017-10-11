Telvin Smith named AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith set off the bomb, and is being rewarded for it.

Smith was named AFC defensive player of the week, for his role in Jacksonville’s stunning upset of the Steelers.

Smith’s interception returned for a touchdown was the first pick-six of their two, and one of their five interceptions on the day as the Jaguars rolled the Steelers.

While the Steelers have their own problems, Jacksonville is showing signs of stabilizing. They still might not trust their offense completely, but they’re trying to minimize a quarterback’s ability to change games negatively. And if you’re going to run, you have to have good defense, and the Jaguars have collected a number of young parts.

Smith’s a big part of that, and the Jaguars’ 3-2 start.