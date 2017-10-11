Tom Brady isn’t concerned about his shoulder

Posted by Mike Florio on October 11, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT
Tom Brady has an injury to his left shoulder. It doesn’t seem that it will cause him to miss Sunday’s game against the Jets.

“I’m good,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “I’m not worried about it.”

He said he also wasn’t worried about getting an MRI, and he made it clear no one should be concerned about the possibility of him not playing this week.

“I’ll be there Sunday,” Brady said. “Don’t worry about that. I’ll be there.”

It doesn’t change the fact that he has an injury that apparently is causing him pain through which he’ll have to play.

“I think everybody [plays through pain],” he said. “I mean, there’s a lot of bumps and bruises over the course of a year. So I’m not concerned. . . . You know, it’s a physical sport, so I think everyone is dealing with something. It’s just part of the sport. Everyone’s running around and they’re big and they’re fast and they hit hard. You have bumps and bruises, but you just deal with them the best you can and try to get ready for the next week.”

It’s easier to do that if the quarterback minimizes, or maybe completely avoids, getting hit. As Brady gets older, it’s even more important that he find a way to skitter away from men who are nearly young enough to be his sons.

  2. I’m not particularly worried about THIS injury, but the o line is the Patriots biggest weakness right now and the way things are going the injuries will mount and yeah, he’s 40 and isn’t gonna snap back from minor stuff as quickly.

    Having said that the o line and defense tend to get better throughout the season, but this time they’re starting from much worse than usual. They need to step up or we will be seeing Jimmy sooner than anyone would like.

  4. skawh says:
    October 11, 2017 at 5:47 pm
    Every QB with an injured shoulder “isn’t worried about it” – Until they get hit. – Mike Tyson
    ——————————
    Brady has often had shoulder injuries, at various times either playing through a right or left shoulder injury. He played all the 2011 postseason and SB with a separated left shoulder! It makes me laugh when fools claim he isn’t tough and/or can’t throw – he’s leading the league in passing despite all those hits and recently without his two top receivers.

