Tom Brady isn’t concerned about his shoulder

Tom Brady has an injury to his left shoulder. It doesn’t seem that it will cause him to miss Sunday’s game against the Jets.

“I’m good,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “I’m not worried about it.”

He said he also wasn’t worried about getting an MRI, and he made it clear no one should be concerned about the possibility of him not playing this week.

“I’ll be there Sunday,” Brady said. “Don’t worry about that. I’ll be there.”

It doesn’t change the fact that he has an injury that apparently is causing him pain through which he’ll have to play.

“I think everybody [plays through pain],” he said. “I mean, there’s a lot of bumps and bruises over the course of a year. So I’m not concerned. . . . You know, it’s a physical sport, so I think everyone is dealing with something. It’s just part of the sport. Everyone’s running around and they’re big and they’re fast and they hit hard. You have bumps and bruises, but you just deal with them the best you can and try to get ready for the next week.”

It’s easier to do that if the quarterback minimizes, or maybe completely avoids, getting hit. As Brady gets older, it’s even more important that he find a way to skitter away from men who are nearly young enough to be his sons.