Tom Brady practices on Wednesday

AP

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t at the team’s practice on Tuesday and reports indicated that he had an MRI on his left shoulder that showed he has an AC joint sprain.

They also indicated that the injury wouldn’t keep him from practicing or playing against the Jets this week and Brady was on the practice field for the portion of Wednesday’s workout that was open to the media. Coach Bill Belichick was predictably tight-lipped when asked about Brady at his press conference, but was willing to concede a couple of things about his quarterback.

“Yeah, Tom’s as physically and mentally tough as any player I’ve coached. No doubt about that,” Belichick said in comments distributed by the team.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski was practicing for the second straight day after missing last Thursday’s game while cornerback Eric Rowe and left tackle Nate Solder weren’t spotted on the practice field.