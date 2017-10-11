Tracy Porter arrested on domestic battery, drug possession charges

Getty Images

Free agent cornerback Tracy Porter was arrested on Tuesday on charges of domestic battery and drug possession.

According to Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, Porter was arrested in Baton Rouge, La. after an incident on Oct. 5 involving his girlfriend at a truck-driving school.

Porter allegedly had an argument with his girlfriend that turned physical. She alleges that Porter grabbed her and pushed her against a vehicle before grabbing her around the neck and face. Porter doesn’t dispute he grabbed her but said it was in self-defense.

Porter had a firearm, marijuana and acetaminophen (a.k.a Tylenol) in his possession. He was charged with battery of a dating partner, possession of marijuana and intent to distribute a schedule 2 drug.

The Chicago Bears released Porter in April and he has not been on a roster since. Porter is most remembered for his pick-six of Peyton Manning in Super Bowl XLIV that clinched a Lombardi Trophy for the New Orleans Saints. He’s played in 98 career games with 88 starts with the Saints, Bears, Oakland Raiders, Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins.