Travis Kelce out of practice, in concussion protocol

Getty Images

Tight end Travis Kelce was one of the Chiefs players held out of their practice on Wednesday.

Kelce suffered a concussion in last Sunday night’s victory over the Texans and remains in the concussion protocol as they started work for their game against the Steelers this weekend. Coach Andy Reid said, via, Tom Martin of KCTV5, that Kelce “feels pretty good” although his ability to pass through the protocol will be the only determining factor in his ability to play this week.

If he can’t go, the Chiefs will have Demetrius Harris and Ross Travis at tight end against Pittsburgh.

Safety Steven Terrell is also in the concussion protocol. Wide receiver Albert Wilson (knee), linebacker Justin Houson (calf) and guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee) were also on the sideline for practice.