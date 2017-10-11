Ty Montgomery, Jordy Nelson full participants in practice

Getty Images

Packers running back Ty Montgomery returned to a full practice for the first time since fracturing ribs in Week 4 against the Bears. The Packers, though, can afford to be cautious with Montgomery with the emergence of rookie Aaron Jones, who had 19 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys.

Even if Montgomery returns, though, Jones could start.

“I’m not sure really what Ty’s availability is going to be No. 1,” McCarthy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “No. 2 we got to get Aaron ready. We’ve got to get Jamaal [Williams] ready.”

The Packers’ injury report revealed why wide receiver Jordy Nelson missed the final drive in the comeback over Dallas. He had a back injury after landing awkwardly on a two-point try.

Nelson showed up on the team’s injury report Wednesday but was a a full participant in practice.

“I went through everything like normal [and] feel good,” Nelson said. “It’s nothing serious. Everything is good. Like I said, practicing all week and playing on Sunday.”