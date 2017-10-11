Tyler Eifert will undergo season-ending back surgery

Getty Images

Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert has made a decision: He will undergo season-ending back surgery Thursday, according to Katherine Terrell and Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Eifert consulted with Dr. Robert Watkins on Wednesday in Los Angeles. He needs micro disk surgery, which will keep him out four to six months, according to ESPN.

This is the third surgery Eifert has had on his back in his career. He missed eight games last season and played in only two this season, missing the past three.

The 2013 first-round draft pick becomes a free agent in the offseason.

Tyler Kroft has replaced Eifert, making 14 receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns this season.