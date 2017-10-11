Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Dolphins are the only NFL team without a rushing touchdown.

The Patriots are allowing an NFL-high 447.2 yards per game. No other defense is allowing more than 400 yards a game.

The Bills have had 11 rushes for negative yards, worst in the NFL.

Matt Forte hasn’t done much, but the Jets have 240 rushing yards from Bilal Powell, and another 176 rushing yards from Elijah McGuire.

Ravens QB Joe Flacco has a career-low 71.0 passer rating.

Bengals P Kevin Huber has landed 13 punts inside the 20-yard line, tied for the most in the NFL this season.

Cleveland’s Zane Gonzalez is the only kicker in the NFL who has missed more field goals than he made this season.

Steelers WR Antonio Brown leads the NFL with 40 catches.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson is the best quarterback in the NFL, according to ESPN’s QBR.

The Colts lead the NFL with eight rushing touchdowns.

The Jaguars have an NFL-high 39 rushing first downs.

Titans RB DeMarco Murray is averaging 4.9 yards a carry, his best average since 2013 with the Cowboys.

The Broncos are allowing an NFL-best 260.8 yards per game.

The Chiefs are the only team with three runs of 40 yards or longer.

Oakland’s Cordarrelle Patterson has two kickoff returns of 40 yards or longer, most in the NFL.

In his first game back with the Chargers, K Nick Novak made both field goal attempts and all three extra points.

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence leads the NFL with 8.5 sacks.

Eagles RB LeGarrette Blount is averaging a career-high 5.8 yards per carry.

Washington RB Samaje Perine is averaging 3.1 yards a carry with no touchdowns. Running behind the same line, Chris Thompson is averaging 7.1 yards a carry with two touchdowns.

The Giants are 0-5, but QB Eli Manning‘s passer rating is actually higher this year than it was last year.

The Bears have had 11 runs of 10 yards or longer, most in the NFL.

Lions rookie CB Jamal Agnew leads the league in punt return yards.

The Packers haven’t had a single run stopped behind the line of scrimmage this season.

Vikings RB Latavius Murray is looking like a big disappointment in free agency, averaging just 2.7 yards a carry.

Falcons RB Devonta Freeman is tied for the league lead with five rushing touchdowns.

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey leads all rookies with 27 catches.

The Saints’ defense is worst in the NFL on third downs.

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston has a career-high 92.4 passer rating.

The Cardinals are averaging a stunningly low 2.6 yards a carry.

Rams K Greg Zuerlein has an NFL-high 25 touchbacks.

Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls‘ yards per carry average has plummeted from 5.6 yards a carry as a rookie in 2015 to 3.2 in 2016 and 1.8 this year.

49ers K Robbie Gould hasn’t missed a field goal this year or last year, but he has missed an extra point this year and three extra points last year.