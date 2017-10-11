Woman says Chris Foerster used her as a “cocaine platter,” made threats

AP

The Nevada woman who leaked the video that resulted in Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster’s resignation said today that he used drugs around her and on her often, and that he made veiled threats to her before she posted the incriminating footage online.

Model Kijuana Njie said during an interview on the Dan Le Batard Show on ESPN Radio that Foerster “used me as his cocaine platter” a number of times.

She said they met when the Dolphins were in Oxnard, Calif., in September after evacuating from a hurricane, and that he reached out to her looking for company. She described them as being in some degree of “dating” relationship, but says she grew concerned when he threatened her if she exposed him.

“He basically sent me a message saying anything I planned to do or tried to harm him will be turned over to his job’s security team,” Njie said, via the Miami Herald. “After he sent the video, he came off his high and low-key kind of threatened me if I ended up exposing the information. Before he could do anything to me, I felt that needed to be exposed. Just in case I somehow pop up dead, that story was still going to get out.”

The video of Foerster sniffing a powder through a $20 bill before a team meeting popped up Sunday night, and by Monday morning he had resigned. But Njie said that part of her motivation in releasing the video was the double standard that existed, citing a desire for social justice.

“My motive was to basically expose the inequalities in the system,” she said. “It’s not just the NFL. The inequalities that come with being a minority compared with a white privileged person in America in general. This is shining light on the inequalities we have as a country. We don’t get paid the same amount as everyone else.

“To be completely honest, me and my best friend actually already had plans to record him someway regardless to expose him. Even if he didn’t send that video, it was going to be exposed because it needed to be exposed.

“How do we have someone who is paid millions to be a leader for a team doing blow when we can’t have blacks kneeling for the anthem? After I realized his habits and who he was and everything going on the system, he was going to get exposed.”

Njie said she has received death threats but most of the feedback she’s gotten has been positive. Foerster, on the other hand, has probably worked his last day in the NFL, after being one of the highest-paid position coaches in the league. He also has the IRS on his case, for nearly $600,000 in unpaid taxes. Because he needed one more thing.