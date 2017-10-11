Woman says Chris Foerster used her as a “cocaine platter,” made threats

The Nevada woman who leaked the video that resulted in Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster’s resignation said today that he used drugs around her and on her often, and that he made veiled threats to her before she posted the incriminating footage online.

Model Kijuana Njie said during an interview on the Dan Le Batard Show on ESPN Radio that Foerster “used me as his cocaine platter” a number of times.

She said they met when the Dolphins were in Oxnard, Calif., in September after evacuating from a hurricane, and that he reached out to her looking for company. She described them as being in some degree of “dating” relationship, but says she grew concerned when he threatened her if she exposed him.

“He basically sent me a message saying anything I planned to do or tried to harm him will be turned over to his job’s security team,” Njie said, via the Miami Herald. “After he sent the video, he came off his high and low-key kind of threatened me if I ended up exposing the information. Before he could do anything to me, I felt that needed to be exposed. Just in case I somehow pop up dead, that story was still going to get out.”

The video of Foerster sniffing a powder through a $20 bill before a team meeting popped up Sunday night, and by Monday morning he had resigned. But Njie said that part of her motivation in releasing the video was the double standard that existed, citing a desire for social justice.

“My motive was to basically expose the inequalities in the system,” she said. “It’s not just the NFL. The inequalities that come with being a minority compared with a white privileged person in America in general. This is shining light on the inequalities we have as a country. We don’t get paid the same amount as everyone else.

“To be completely honest, me and my best friend actually already had plans to record him someway regardless to expose him. Even if he didn’t send that video, it was going to be exposed because it needed to be exposed.

“How do we have someone who is paid millions to be a leader for a team doing blow when we can’t have blacks kneeling for the anthem? After I realized his habits and who he was and everything going on the system, he was going to get exposed.”

Njie said she has received death threats but most of the feedback she’s gotten has been positive. Foerster, on the other hand, has probably worked his last day in the NFL, after being one of the highest-paid position coaches in the league. He also has the IRS on his case, for nearly $600,000 in unpaid taxes. Because he needed one more thing.

17 responses to “Woman says Chris Foerster used her as a “cocaine platter,” made threats

  3. Just like Jerrah threatening those who kneel after ALL the suspensions for PED and Drug use that goes on under his nose, it’s all a shame.

  6. I didn’t really have a problem with this guy doing coke, just like I didn’t have a problem with Laremy Tunsil smoking bud out of a face-mask bong or Aldon Smith talking about getting on video, because these are all personal life decisions, even if I do think cocaine use/addictions are horrible. These are things from their private life being exposed and it would suck for anyone to have to go through that if there wasn’t an intent to hurt other people.

    That being said, the threatening part is a whole ‘nother aspect to this situation, so if the investigation proves the her allegations of threat are true than this coke-head should absolutely be prosecuted to the fullest extent.

  7. This guy is an idiot. And im not even referring to the drug use. Its not like i havent experienced the party scene myself. I just don’t understand the whole recording part of it. And trusting some trashy female to keep your secret. Im just not one to put myself out there like that. That’s why i don’t even mess with social media.

  8. She sounds young.

    Her viewpoints on social injustice are very inarticulate. It seems like she’s just trying to haphazardly incorporate it in her reasoning for releasing the video, to make it part of the current narrative.

  10. She/someone actually said this…

    “How do we have someone who is paid millions to be a leader for a team doing blow when we can’t have blacks kneeling for the anthem? After I realized his habits and who he was and everything going on the system, he was going to get exposed.”

    A ton of idiots are going to champion this crap (called ESPN), like they did when some idiot on the 49ers mad bc the white guy (Blaine Gabbert) got his job bc he was pouting he missed Harbaugh and couldnt perform any longer ……but he’s the hero now

    Kapaernick’s actions were completely disingenous from the start. That’s why these “follower” players literally can’t spout a viable excuse for why they are openly disgracing people with arms and legs missing or family members missing in general

  12. Did this story make anyone else think of the opening scene of The Wolf of Wall Street?

    Cocaine poo poo platter.

  14. This “model” isn’t as bright or woke as she thinks she is, since as soon as this got out he got canned regardless of any white privilege. You played yourself.

  15. “How do we have someone who is paid millions to be a leader for a team doing blow when we can’t have blacks kneeling for the anthem? After I realized his habits and who he was and everything going on the system, he was going to get exposed.”

    ————————————————-

    OMG…seriously?

    Inequalities? White privilege? Bad habits? Not being racist, but look at people of your OWN color, or every color. Look at how many of those athletes kneeling have been busted with drug violations or committed a crime. If anything THEY are the ones with special privileges because most of them get a slap on the wrist for being in the NFL. Get outta here! She has absolutely no credibility with those comments except looking for a payday after she probably found out who he was. The only thing Foerster didn’t anticipate was her actually releasing the tape after he didn’t pay up.

  16. ” I just don’t understand the whole recording part of it.”

    Lol an awful lot of politicians, actors and athletes don’t seem to get that everyone in the world carries a video camera and they can’t anonymously do things that will get them fired or arrested.

    We are all big brother now.

