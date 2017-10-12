Alec Ogletree signs four-year extension with Rams

Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams announced Thursday evening they have signed linebacker Alec Ogletree to a four-year extension.

Ogletree, who was set to be a free agent at the end of the year, is now under contract through the 2021 season.

“Alec has evolved into a true leader of our football team and we are excited to sign him to this extension,” general manager Les Snead said in a statement. “His teammates voted him as a captain in back-to-back seasons for a reason – and it’s not only because of his production, but his character and resiliency. We look forward to Alec helping our team emerge as a consistent winner for years to come.”

Ogletree has 35 tackles through five games this season and has already matched a career-high with two sacks. He’s coming off the best season of his career with 136 tackles, 11 passes defended and two interceptions with the Rams last season.

Ogletree had been confident a deal would get done eventually. The team has managed to do extensions with Ogletree, punter Johnny Hekker and defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks in recent months.

Meanwhile, Aaron Donald continues to play on his rookie deal after holding out throughout training camp.