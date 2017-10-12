Andrew Luck to see some time with scout team this week

Getty Images

The Colts are continuing the process of getting quarterback Andrew Luck ready to play in a game by giving him a bit more to do in practice this week.

Luck practiced two days last week in his first on-field work with the team since having right shoulder surgery and coach Chuck Pagano said on Thursday, via Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star, that Luck will work two days again this week. He’ll practice on Thursday and Saturday with the Colts playing on Monday night and he’ll get work with the scout team during 7-on-7 drills in a difference from last week.

Luck is expected to get five or six snaps in those drills and those plays will call for him to make throws that the Colts are comfortable with him making at this point in the process. Holder reports that means “there won’t be deep balls,” which leaves something for the Colts to build to next week.

Given the pace of Luck’s return to practice, it’s hard to imagine he’ll be deemed ready to play in Week Seven. The Colts have road games in Cincinnati and Houston in Weeks Eight and Nine, which could be a more realistic debut window if Luck’s practice work continues without any difficulty.