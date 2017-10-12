Ankle now fine, Latavius Murray hopes to make bigger contributions

Getty Images

The Vikings have a simple plan for replacing running back Dalvin Cook: Rely on Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon.

On Monday night, one of the two showed up. The one who didn’t was Murray. He intends to do so soon, perhaps as soon as Sunday against the Packers.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Murray said he wasn’t satisfied with his debut as the team’s starter. He said his ankle, which slowed his ability to prepare for the season, is fine.

Murray added that he was second guessing on some of his carries against the Bears, and that he hopes to do better with more chances.

It’s unclear how many chances he’ll get, if McKinnon keeps performing like he did on Monday in Chicago. Murray had 12 carries for 31 yards; for the year, he has 26 attempts for 69 yards, along with four catches for 20 yards.