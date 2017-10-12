Ben McAdoo tells Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie he’s suspended indefinitely

Getty Images

The Giants suspended cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on Wednesday, but his absence from the team wasn’t an extended one.

Rodgers-Cromartie said he’d be back at the team’s facility on Thursday and multiple reports on Thursday morning indicate that is the case. Rodgers-Cromartie’s suspension is not over, however.

Rodgers-Cromartie met with head coach Ben McAdoo, who told him that he is suspended indefinitely. The move comes after a series of reported clashes between player and coach that culminated with Rodgers-Cromartie being told on Tuesday that he would be inactive for the Week Six game against the Broncos.

As a practical matter, the indefinite suspension has an end date as the CBA only allows teams to suspend players for four games. The team won’t be required to play him at that point, but they’ll have to come up with another way of handling things if they don’t want him back on the field.