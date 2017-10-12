Bengals place Tyler Eifert on injured reserve

Getty Images

The word on Wednesday night was that Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert will be having season-ending back surgery after missing the last three games and consulting with a doctor in Los Angeles about the next course of action.

The Bengals made a roster move reflecting those plans on Thursday. The team announced that Eifert has been placed on injured reserve.

It’s the third time in his five NFL seasons that Eifert has wound up on injured reserve and it will mean that he will end the year having missed 22 of the team’s last 32 games.

Those injuries have kept Eifert from making the most of his obvious football ability and they cast doubt on what his NFL future will look like. He looked like a foundation piece for the Bengals after scoring 13 touchdowns in 2015, but it’s hard to imagine they or anyone else will be making a long-term commitment to a player who has missed more games than he’s played since that year came to an end.