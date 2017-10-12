Carson Wentz is on fire, Eagles pad lead to 28-16

Getty Images

The Panthers have a few problems at the moment, and only one of them is leaving town at the end of the night.

Carson Wentz continues to make plays against what is by most measures a very good defense, and the Eagles are up 28-16 early in the fourth quarter.

Coupled with middle linebacker Luke Kuechly leaving the game with his third concussion in three seasons (and his second on Thursday Night Football), it’s a nightmare for Carolina in the battle of 4-1 teams.

Wentz is 15-of-27 for 217 yards and three touchdowns. The yardage totals would be higher if he wasn’t gifted field positions after a pair of Cam Newton interceptions.

He’s also making plays with his feet, and has shown a willingness to lower his shoulder, which is admirable as long as he never gets hurt at which point it becomes reckless.

Other than some Cam Newton scrambles, the Eagles defense has completely stopped the Panthers run game, and they’ve looked a mess after two impressive road wins over the Patriots and Lions.