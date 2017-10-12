Eagles are healthier up front, Fletcher Cox and Beau Allen active

Getty Images

The Eagles were able to get Fletcher Cox back from a two-week absence from a calf injury, as well as defensive tackle Beau Allen.

Both were declared active for tonight’s game against the Panthers.

The Eagles deactivated right tackle Lane Johnson and running back Wendell Smallwood, along with cornerback Ronald Darby, wide receiver Shelton Gibson, defensive tackles Elijah Qualls and Destiny Vaeao, and safety Jaylen Watkins.

For the Panthers, center Ryan Kalil was again inactive, along with safeties Kurt Coleman, Demetrious Cox and Dezmen Southward, quarterback Brad Kaaya, tackle John Theus and defensive end Bryan Cox Jr.