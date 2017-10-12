Eagles take lead on another Zach Ertz touchdown after Cam Newton pick

AP

Cam Newton threw a second interception, setting up a second touchdown throw from Carson Wentz to Zach Ertz.

The Panthers quarterback got as unlucky on his second interception as he was on his first. On his first-half pick, which set up a 12-yard touchdown drive, Newton had his arm hit and threw up a floater after Fletcher Cox pushed the pocket into him. The third-quarter pick came when Jonathan Stewart dropped a perfect pass, and a diving Patrick Robinson grabbed the ball before it hit the ground.

It set up the Eagles at the Carolina 17. Two plays later, Wentz hit Ertz for a 17-yard touchdown. The Eagles elected to go for two points after an illegal formation penalty on Carolina, and LeGarrette Blount ran it in for an 18-10 lead with 13:59 remaining in the third quarter.

The Panthers did answer, settling for a field goal after reaching the Philadelphia 2, to close the deficit to 18-13.