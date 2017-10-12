Ezekiel Elliott’s attorney: We are exploring all legal options

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott‘s attorney, Frank Salzano, released a statement Thursday in the wake of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision to vacate the preliminary injunction on Elliott’s suspension.

“We are currently exploring all of our legal options and will make a decision as to what is the best course of action in the next few days. Until that time, we have no further comment on the 5th circuit’s decision.”

Elliott isn’t expected to give up his fight.

The NFL filed a lawsuit in federal court in New York after Elliott’s internal appeal was resolved, and the first battle there likely involves an effort by the NFL Players Association and Elliott to block the suspension while litigation unfolds.