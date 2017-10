Getty Images

Welcome back, Fletcher Cox.

Cox, who missed the previous two games with a calf injury. pushed the pocket into Cam Newton, hitting the quarterback’s arm. Cornerback Rasul Douglas intercepted the floating ball and returned it 7 yards to the Panthers 12.

It took seven plays, including a fourth-and-1 sneak, for the Eagles to tie it.

Tight end Zach Ertz caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz. It tied the game at 10-10 with 2:32 remaining in the first half.