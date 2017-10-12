Fozzy Whittaker carted off with leg injury

AP

Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker got his right leg rolled in a pile and had to be carted off to the locker room.

Whittaker gave a thumb’s up to the crowd as he left.

Whittaker was injured on a 3-yard loss in the first quarter on a tackle by linebacker Nigel Bradham. That was his only carry before leaving.

For the season, Whittaker has four carries for 10 yards and three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown.

UPDATE 9:09 P.M. ET: The Panthers announced Whittaker has an ankle injury and is questionable to return.