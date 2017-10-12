Giants promote a cornerback

Getty Images

The Giants have suspended cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie indefinitely, which leaves them without a player that has been on the field for three-quarters of the team’s defensive snaps this season.

They made a move on Thursday to bolster the cornerback group with Rodgers-Cromartie out of the picture. The team announced that they have promoted Donte Deayon from the practice squad to fill the opening they created with the disciplinary move.

Deayon has spent the last two offseasons with the Giants and saw action in all eight of the team’s preseason games the last two summers. He returned an interception for a touchdown against the Jets this summer.

Janoris Jenkins, Eli Apple and Ross Cockrell will likely be the top three corners for the Giants against the Broncos this weekend. Deayon and Michael Hunter round out the group.