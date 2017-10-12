Jadeveon Clowney out of practice for second straight day

Getty Images

The Texans defense took a pair of big hits last Sunday night when defensive end J.J. Watt and linebacker Whitney Mercilus suffered season-ending injuries.

Another key piece of the unit is also dealing with an injury. Linebacker Jadeveon Clowney missed his second straight day of practice on Thursday while dealing with a knee issue. Clowney didn’t sound overly concerned about it, however.

“I feel good,” Clowney said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Wilson reports that Clowney is expected to play against the Browns this weekend, so it appears that whatever’s going on with his knee is more about maintenance than Clowney being unable to hold up to football activities. That’s a good thing for a defense that will be relying heavily on Clowney for the rest of the season.