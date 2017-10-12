Janoris Jenkins says he thought game was over when he left the field

Getty Images

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins was not on the field for the final two snaps Sunday after playing the first 76. The reason? He left for the locker room after Philip Rivers‘ first kneel down before Giants coach Ben McAdoo used his final timeout with 38 seconds remaining.

“I didn’t expect the timeout to be called so I just walked in,” Jenkins said Thursday, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “Everybody was going on the field; the game was over, and I just went in.”

Afterward, Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnolo was seen chasing after the All-Pro as he bolted the locker room, according to Dan Duggan of NJ Advance Media.

McAdoo met with Jenkins this week to discuss Jenkins’ premature exit from the field.

“He came to me and asked me, and I told him,” Jenkins said. “We had a delightful talk, and that was it.”