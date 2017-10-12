Jarvis Landry calls fans who rip Jay Cutler “disrespectful” and “embarrassing”

AP

Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry has heard the fans call for quarterback Jay Cutler‘s benching, and he’s sick of it.

Landry said fans who are blaming Cutler for the Dolphins’ offensive struggles are off base and ought to be more supportive.

“Jay is our quarterback, and we stand by him,” Landry said. “We don’t buy into the fans — ‘Who do you want to play quarterback?’ I believe it’s disrespectful. A man who comes out here and works his butt off, for people to not understand what’s going on, or not to have even touched the field before . . . They don’t understand the situation. They just want to be on Twitter or start a damned chant. It’s embarrassing as a player to have fans like that. It’s embarrassing.”

Landry is just showing loyalty, but it’s hard to blame Dolphins fans who want Cutler benched. The Dolphins’ offense is at or near the bottom of the league in most statistical categories, and Cutler is playing far worse this year than Matt Moore did after Ryan Tannehill got hurt last year.

The Dolphins’ decision to go with Cutler over Moore when Tannehill got hurt again in training camp is looking like a mistake. Landry might not like it, but he’s going to hear more criticism of Cutler.