Jarvis Landry calls fans who rip Jay Cutler “disrespectful” and “embarrassing”

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 12, 2017, 6:32 PM EDT
Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry has heard the fans call for quarterback Jay Cutler‘s benching, and he’s sick of it.

Landry said fans who are blaming Cutler for the Dolphins’ offensive struggles are off base and ought to be more supportive.

“Jay is our quarterback, and we stand by him,” Landry said. “We don’t buy into the fans — ‘Who do you want to play quarterback?’ I believe it’s disrespectful. A man who comes out here and works his butt off, for people to not understand what’s going on, or not to have even touched the field before . . . They don’t understand the situation. They just want to be on Twitter or start a damned chant. It’s embarrassing as a player to have fans like that. It’s embarrassing.”

Landry is just showing loyalty, but it’s hard to blame Dolphins fans who want Cutler benched. The Dolphins’ offense is at or near the bottom of the league in most statistical categories, and Cutler is playing far worse this year than Matt Moore did after Ryan Tannehill got hurt last year.

The Dolphins’ decision to go with Cutler over Moore when Tannehill got hurt again in training camp is looking like a mistake. Landry might not like it, but he’s going to hear more criticism of Cutler.

21 responses to “Jarvis Landry calls fans who rip Jay Cutler “disrespectful” and “embarrassing”

  5. Moore is not a mobile quarterback and would have been injured behind that porous offensive like. The receiver are also running the wrong routes and dropping catchable balls.

  9. Miami is loaded with under-performing wide receivers.

    Oh… one more thing… julius thomas?!?
    Terrible.

  13. I totally agree with Landry, we know the offense is going through growing pains. Yes, Jay Cutler is familiar with the offense but he has not played football since the middle of last season. He just returned to the practice field in August with a new cast of players, timing is not there but how many teams offense looks all in sync this time of year…..maybe a few? Kansas City, Carolina, and Green Bay? Everyone is focusing on the offensive struggles but are failing to see the defense growing..The LB’s are playing well, D Line has a young star in Harris and Reshad Jones is a stud and the two young corners that can cover and hit?? There is plenty season left, give them time.

  16. I also agree with Landry, the boo should had been for the OL which never did their job stooping the Titans DL and giving time to Cutler to delivery, and when had time the receivers didn’t catch the dawn football. i dont see why blame Cutler.

  17. We’ve had so much bad luck and distractions and we’re still 2-2. Dolphins will win the AFC East and Gase is named Coach of the Year. Phins up!

  18. Gase and the fans for better or for worse needed to bring in Cutler in my opinion. First off Gase as well as some fans wanted Cutler and wondered “how much better” the team would be with Cutler instead of “subpar tannehill”. Tannehill gets injured and those select fans and Gase got an opportunity to see what Cutler could do. Well this is what SOME of you the fans wanted…enjoy!!! While Jarvis Landry has a valid point he needs to understand that Cutler suffers from bad body language. His body language feeds the rest of the team. Cutler often looks lethargic and disinterested the COMPLETE OPPOSITE of Landry. This season is a wash anyway. Can’t wait for #17 to get healthy and come back. The mental portion of Tannehills game should elevate after this injury.

  21. Ok Miami, so I have to ask….would you have rather have gotten Kaepernick? Think before answering.

