Jay Cutler: At the end of the day, we’re 2-2

The start to the Dolphins season has been marked by a fair amount of messiness on and off the field, including an offense that has settled in at the bottom of the barrel after the first four games of the season.

Jay Cutler came out of retirement to quarterback that offense and he was asked on Wednesday if he’s happy about making that decision. Cutler said he was and that there’s “a lot of bright side to being here” despite things not going quite as planned. Part of the bright side for Cutler and the Dolphins is how much of the season remains in front of them.

“At the end of the day, we’re 2-2,” Cutler said, via the Miami Herald. “We’re still in a good position. We have to feel good about that. There’s a lot of noise that would lead to believe otherwise. But we are 2-2. Offensively if we can’t get together, it can go the other way pretty quickly. There’s a lot of football left to figure things out.”

Cutler’s never really been the face of eternal optimism during his playing career, but he’s not wrong about the Dolphins having ample time to make something of their season. They need to start showing signs that they’re capable of doing so if anyone’s going to buy into the cup being half full, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, and this weekend against the Falcons would be a pretty good time for that to happen.