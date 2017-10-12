Josh Norman could return next week

Getty Images

After he injured his ribs in Week Four against the Chiefs, Josh Norman said that he’d miss four weeks while recovering.

Things appear to be moving faster than expected for the Redskins cornerback. The team had a bye last week and Norman will not play against the 49ers this week, but he’s gotten the green light to resume working out in the weight room.

Coach Jay Gruden said, via Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington, that Norman has not been resumed running at this point because the injury remains too painful, but that he could return to action in Week Seven against the Eagles.

That game is on Monday night, which gives Norman an extra day to use toward getting back on the field. Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller will be the top corners until Norman’s ready to return to action.