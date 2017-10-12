Julio Jones limited in practice, but says he’s ready for Sunday

Getty Images

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones didn’t finish the team’s Week Four game against the Bills because of a hip flexor injury and he’s been limited in practice this week, but Jones doesn’t expect the injury to be an issue come Sunday.

Jones spoke to the media after Thursday’s practice and said that the injury report label for his workload at practice is insignificant because he’s just making sure that he’ll be effective against the Dolphins.

“I feel great,” Jones said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. “We just have a plan here. I’ve been doing it the whole year so limited means really nothing. I’m ready. I’ll be ready to go.”

Mohamed Sanu has not been practicing due to the hamstring injury he suffered the same day that Jones hurt his hip. That leaves him unlikely to play as the team returns from their bye week.