Julius Peppers gets his 150th career sack

AP

Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers recorded his 150th career sack on the Eagles’ first possession. He needs only one sack to move ahead of Chris Doleman into fourth place all time.

Doleman had 150.5 sacks in his 15 seasons with three teams.

Eagles right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai started for Lane Johnson, who is out with a concussion. He proved no match for Peppers, who schooled Vaitai to get to Carson Wentz.

Peppers forced his 51st career fumble, which defensive tackle Kawann Short recovered to thwart a good drive by the Eagles.