Luke Kuechly doesn’t return, being evaluated for concussion

Getty Images

Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly did not return to the field for the start of the second half, and is being evaluated for a concussion.

Kuechly left the field under his own power to be checked on the sidelines. The Panthers athletic training staff was looking at his left shoulder before he jogged to the locker room.

He didn’t return to the field for the start of the second half.

Considering his history (with concussions the last two years, including one which landed him on IR last year), the Panthers have to be concerned.

The Panthers still have a pair of first-rounders at linebacker in Thomas Davis and Shaq Thompson so they can cover, but backup middle linebacker David Mayo would be a significant dropoff, as one would expect when a fifth-round pick replaces a former NFL defensive player of the year.

Without him on the field, the Eagles scored a pair of touchdowns on passes to tight end Zach Ertz.

The Eagles also have some problems, with linebacker Jordan Hicks out with an ankle injury, but nothing to match the trouble the Panthers would be in without Kuechly.

UPDATE 10:40 p.m. ET: The Panthers announced that Kuechly won’t return, and is in the concussion protocol.