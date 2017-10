Getty Images

Bears wide receiver Markus Wheaton has a torn groin and could miss four to six weeks, according to Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Bears listed Wheaton as limited at Thursday’s practice.

Wheaton has had a rough year. He underwent surgery to repair a labrum in his shoulder in January; he had an appendectomy to start training camp; and he broke a finger on his left hand in August.

Wheaton has only one catch on nine targets for 9 yards in three games this season.