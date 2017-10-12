More for Eli Rogers could be less for Martavis Bryant

Getty Images

Steelers receiver Eli Rogers may be emerging from the doghouse. Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant could be heading there. Sort of.

As explained by Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Rogers could end up playing on Sunday in Kansas City, three weeks after a muffed punt in Chicago contributed to a loss to the Bears. On Wednesday, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suggested that Rogers will be back.

“He’s an inside slot guy who knows how to get open in man really quick,” Roethlisberger said, via Bouchette. “He takes pride in his work. He almost never makes mistakes; if he does, he grows from it. I’m just excited for him to get his opportunity again.”

Bouchette notes that, although the disappearance of Rogers was attributed to the muffed punt, he’d been having issues running pass routes. Now, he could return to the slot.

Also from Bouchette: Roethlisberger, in his weekly radio spot on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, said that this could result in rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster sliding outside, giving Bryant a break.

Bryant has 15 catches for 204 yards and one touchdown through five games. Smith-Schuster has 12 for 160 yards and two scores. Rogers has caught only six passes for 54 yards.