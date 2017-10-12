NFL, four teams give to Mexico City earthquake relief efforts

Getty Images

The NFL Foundation, along with the Cowboys, Patriots, Raiders and Steelers, will together donate $200,000 to Banorte’s Fundación Banorte to support earthquake disaster relief efforts in Mexico City. Fundación Banorte will match the donations.

Funds will go toward rebuilding homes in and around Mexico City.

In addition, the Cowboys have committed $50,000 to the Salvation Army’s Mexico City relief efforts to assist with crisis intervention services for victims and first responders. The Salvation Army will use the money to provide water, food, shelter and emotional care to those immediately affected by the disaster and work with local officials to address long-term assistance for the most vulnerable and in need.

The Raiders host the Patriots at Estadio Azteca on Nov. 19.